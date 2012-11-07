A woman displays badges in support of the Democratic candidate, U.S. President Barack Obama during an election party, during the U.S. Presidential election, at the U.S. Embassy in London, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall)

WASHINGTON First-time U.S. voters are supporting President Barack Obama by a two-to-one margin and are more likely to believe the country is on the right track, according to a Reuters/Ipsos exit poll conducted on election day.

Polls are beginning to close on the East Coast in the United States on Tuesday as Obama fights for a second term in office against Republican Mitt Romney in what is expected to be a tight contest.

Nearly two in 10 new voters said that jobs are their No. 1 priority, compared with one in 10 among those who have voted in the past.

In the swing state of Ohio, about two-thirds of early voters chose Obama while the same proportion chose Romney on election day, according to the exit poll. Low-income voters in Ohio chose Obama by a two-to-one margin.

(Reporting By Kim Dixon and Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)