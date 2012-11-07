French junior minister resigns to join Hamon presidential campaign
PARIS A junior minister resigned from France's Socialist government on Monday to join the presidential campaign of leftist Benoit Hamon, she said in a newspaper interview.
DUBAI Iran reacted coolly to Barack Obama's re-election on Wednesday, as the head of its judiciary condemned the "crimes" of U.S. sanctions and indicated the president should not expect rapid new negotiations with Tehran.
"After all this pressure and crimes against the people of Iran, relations with America cannot be possible overnight and Americans should not think they can hold our nation to ransom by coming to the negotiating table," Sadeq Larijani was quoted as saying by IRNA news agency.
There had been speculation that, if Obama won a second term, the United States, which has not had diplomatic relations with Iran for three decades, might seek to engage it in direct talks. Obama wants to curb an Iranian nuclear programme which he believes has a military purpose, despite Iran's denials.
Larijani recalled disappointment in Tehran after Obama first took office in 2008: "Four years ago, Obama ... announced he would extend the hand of cooperation to Iran," he said. "But he pursued a different path and imposed unprecedented sanctions and it is natural the Iranian people will never forget such crimes."
Other Iranian leaders had yet to comment.
WASHINGTON Former Republican U.S. president George W. Bush diverged sharply from Donald Trump's new administration on Monday, saying he supported a welcoming immigration policy and praising the media as "indispensable to democracy."
WASHINGTON A Pentagon-led preliminary plan to defeat Islamic State has been delivered to the White House and U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will brief senior administration officials later on Monday, a Defense Department spokesman told reporters.