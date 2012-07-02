Thirteen dead migrants found in shipping container in Libya
Tripoli The bodies of 13 migrants who died of suffocation have been recovered from a shipping container in western Libya, the Red Crescent said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON Mitt Romney needs a better campaign team if he wants to defeat President Barack Obama in the U.S. election in November, News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch said on a social media network on Sunday.
"Met Romney last week," Murdoch wrote on Twitter. "Tough O Chicago pols will be hard to beat unless he drops old friends from team and hires some real pros. Doubtful."
Murdoch, a worldwide media mogul whose News Corp owns the Fox brand of TV networks and movie studios in the United States also tweeted, "US election is referendum on Obama, all else pretty minor."
A few days earlier, Murdoch wrote that Romney, the former Massachusetts governor who has wrapped up the Republican nomination for president, "Seems to play everything safe, make no news except burn off Hispanics."
Recent public opinion polls give Obama a slight lead over Romney.
(Reporting By Charles Abbott; Editing by David Brunnstrom)
Tripoli The bodies of 13 migrants who died of suffocation have been recovered from a shipping container in western Libya, the Red Crescent said on Thursday.
PARIS French police fired tear gas on Thursday at youths who hurled projectiles and vandalised property on the fringes of a student demonstration against the alleged rape of a young black man by police using a baton.
PARIS France's presidential race took a new turn on Thursday as opinion polls began to show centrist Emmanuel Macron benefiting from an alliance with a veteran politician that could help him beat the far-right's Marine Le Pen and win power at the age of 39.