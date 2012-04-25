WASHINGTON Mitt Romney won presidential primaries in New York and Pennsylvania on Tuesday, television networks projected, moving closer to winning the delegates needed to clinch the Republican nomination as he focuses on the general election race against Democratic President Barack Obama.

The two states were among five Northeastern states holding Republican primaries on Tuesday. Romney also won in the other three states - Connecticut, Delaware and Rhode Island.

Romney, who has been assured of the nomination since his top rival, Rick Santorum, suspended his campaign this month, claimed victory in the Republican race during a speech in New Hampshire.

The five states voting on Tuesday have a combined 231 delegates, and the wins move Romney closer to the 1,144 needed to formally clinch the nomination to run against Obama in November 6 elections.

Romney entered Tuesday's primaries with 695 delegates, according to a CNN count. He is expected to formally hit the 1,144 delegate total he needs to clinch the nomination sometime in late May.

(Reporting by John Whitesides; editing by Christopher Wilson)