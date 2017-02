WASHINGTON Republican Tim Pawlenty, a former Minnesota governor, said on Sunday he was dropping out of the 2012 U.S. presidential race a day after a disappointing finish in the Iowa straw poll.

"I'm going to be ending my campaign for president, but I'm very, very grateful for the people of Iowa, the people of this country, who I had a chance to make my case to, and for my supporters and staff and friends who've been so loyal and helpful," he told the ABC program "This Week."