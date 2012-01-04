DES MOINES, Iowa Just hours after announcing he was returning to Texas to reassess his bid for the White House, Republican Rick Perry said on Wednesday he would resume his campaign for his party's presidential nomination.

The Texas governor placed a distant fifth in the Iowa caucuses on Tuesday, a finish that raised questions about the viability of his campaign to become the Republican challenger to Democratic President Barack Obama in the November 6 election.

Perry soared to the top of the polls among Republican presidential hopefuls when he entered the race in August but his campaign has been marred by gaffes and shaky debate performances. Iowa was the first contest in the state-by-state battle for the Republican nomination.

After the Iowa results were tallied, Perry said he would head back to Texas to reassess his bid. Campaign aides said he was running out of money, with only about $3 million (1.9 million pounds) to $4 million left.

But about 12 hours later, Perry did an about-face and did not even go home to Texas as he had vowed to do.

"I reassessed and we are headed to New Hampshire and then to South Carolina," said Perry, who spoke to a small group of reporters after he left a conference room at a hotel in Des Moines.

'REAL REPUBLICANS'

"This is a quirky place and a quirky process, to say the least," he said, noting that many who voted in Iowa on Tuesday night said they were actually Democrats who registered as Republicans in order to cast a ballot. "We are going to go into places where they have actual primaries and there are going to be real Republicans voting."

The January 10 New Hampshire primary is the next contest in the race, but polls show Romney leading handily. South Carolina, a conservative Southern state where Perry likely would need to do well in order to continue a viable candidacy, holds its primary on January 21.

Perry's decision to continue in the race means that he will battle fellow conservatives Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich for the support of South Carolina's influential evangelical Christian voting bloc.

South Carolina is viewed as the next potential stumbling block for front-runner Romney, the former Massachusetts governor who has had difficulty gaining support among conservative Republicans. Some Christian conservatives have expressed reservations about Romney, a Mormon.

The 61-year-old Perry, who has courted Christian conservatives, surged in opinion polls after he entered the race in August, as support from the grassroots Tea Party movement seemed to position him as a top contender for the Republican nomination.

But Perry foundered after several poor debate performances in which he was hammered by his rivals over his immigration policies and for ordering that young girls in Texas be vaccinated for a sexually transmitted virus. He was ridiculed after a major debate stumble in November when he could not remember one of the three government agencies that he had repeatedly said he would eliminate if elected president.

Perry won only 10 percent of the vote in the Iowa caucuses and finished behind Romney, Santorum, Ron Paul and Gingrich. The sixth-place finisher in Iowa, congresswoman Michele Bachmann, quit the race on Wednesday.

(Additional reporting by Karen Brooks in Austin and Steve Holland in Des Moines; Writing by Deborah Charles and Ross Colvin; Editing by Will Dunham)