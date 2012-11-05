WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama was 2 percentage points ahead of Republican challenger Mitt Romney in the tight race for White House, according to a Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll released on Monday ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

Of 4,725 likely voters polled nationally, 48 percent said they supported Democrat Obama and 46 percent said they backed Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, according to the poll.

The results fall within the poll's credibility interval, a tool used to account for statistical variation in Internet-based polls. In this case, the credibility interval for likely voters was plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

Obama and Romney made their final urgent pleas to voters on Monday in a closing sprint through vital battleground states, hoping to whip up strong turnout from supporters and to sway the few remaining undecided voters in the last hours of the race.

