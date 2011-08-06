Texas Governor Rick Perry (L) attempts to quiet the crowd after his introduction by Reverend C. L. Jackson (R) during ''The Response'', an event billed as a call to prayer for a nation in crisis, at Reliant stadium in Houston August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Carson

HOUSTON Republican Rick Perry, expected to enter the race for the White House within weeks, offered a prayer for America Saturday at a controversial religious rally aimed at a nation "in crisis."

The Texas governor, who has made his deep Christian faith a big part of his public image, urged an enthusiastic crowd at the seven-hour gathering to pray for President Barack Obama and other U.S. leaders.

"Father, our heart breaks for America," Perry, who called for the rally and in recent weeks has brushed off heavy criticism of it, said in offering a prayer before a crowd estimated by organizers at more than 30,000 people.

"We see discord at home, we see fear in the marketplace, we see anger in the halls of government. As a nation, we have forgotten who made us," he said.

The event gave Perry a prominent national platform to sharpen his appeal to religious conservatives, who play a big role in the Republican nominating process and have been unhappy with the current crop of contenders.

But critics condemned the event for excluding non-Christian faiths, blurring the boundary between church and state and affiliating with a variety of controversial fringe religious groups and leaders.

Perry is poised to enter the 2012 Republican presidential race in the next few weeks. He has already shot into the top tier of contenders in opinion polls, offering a blend of executive experience and conservative and religious beliefs.

In a 12-minute appearance at the rally in Houston's cavernous 70,000-seat Reliant Stadium, home of the Houston Texans professional football team, Perry discussed his faith, read Bible scripture and offered a prayer.

"We know a loving God, we know the greatest darkness comes just before the morning," he said, adding God was wise enough to avoid affiliation with any political party or institution.

"His agenda is not a political agenda, his agenda is a salvation agenda," said Perry, who has been criticized for blending politics and religion in launching the prayer rally.

"This isn't the first time we have seen Governor Perry use a religious gathering or house of worship as a campaign prop," said Kathy Miller, executive director of the Texas Freedom Network, a nonpartisan watchdog on far-right religious groups.

'BRAVE ENOUGH TO STAND UP

But participants said they were praying to heal a troubled nation and many in attendance, who came in church buses from throughout the region, praised Perry for leading the effort.

"He was brave enough to stand up and say 'hey, we've got to pray for the nation.' He's the governor, but he's a Christian man," said Lonnie Lavender, a pastor at the War Cry Prayer Ministry in Venus, Texas.

Eddie Ellis, a delivery service owner in Conroe, Texas, who bused to the event with about 50 parishioners from his church, said Americans needed to "wake up."

"It's about time people stood up for truth and for the country," Ellis said. "Perry is a politician, but he says we've got to pray. He hits the right keys."

Sponsors of the rally, named "The Response," included the American Family Association, whose leaders have condemned gays and Muslims, and the International House of Prayer, founded by an evangelist who warns celebrity Oprah Winfrey is a pastor in a Satan-inspired religion.

But the rally also drew prominent religious right leaders such as Focus on the Family head James Dobson and Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council.

Perry invited all of the nation's governors, but Republican Sam Brownback of Kansas was the only one to attend. Florida Governor Rick Scott, also a Republican, sent a video message.

The event was broadcast on the Internet to more than 1,000 churches around the country, sponsors said. Organizers reconfigured the stadium, draping black curtains behind the stage to hide empty seats, although the crowd was larger than predicted earlier in the week.

Perry's Christian faith could be a help in a Republican nominating process dominated by social conservatives. But in a general election it could turn off moderates and independents, along with those of non-Christian faiths.

(Editing by Xavier Briand)