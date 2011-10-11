Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, front-runner in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, has won the prized endorsement of New Jersey Governor Christie, Romney's campaign said on Wednesday.

Backing from Christie, a rising star in the party, will be a big boost for Romney. Romney, 64, who lost to Senator John McCain in the party's 2008 nomination race, can solidify his lead with a strong performance in Tuesday's Republican debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. He has overtaken Texas Governor Rick Perry in opinion polls.

Here are five facts about Romney.

* His best-known achievement as governor was statewide healthcare reform that became a model for President Barack Obama's national policy. Romney has defended the state law while calling for the repeal of Obama's federal version, a tricky balancing act.

* He is a fifth-generation Mormon whose forebears were involved in the U.S.-based religious movement from the mid-19th century. Romney spent 30 months in France as a Mormon missionary in the 1960s, and speaks French. His faith might prove an impediment among some evangelical Christian voters who do not consider Mormonism a form of Christianity.

* Romney aimed squarely at the Republican centre when he unveiled his economic program on September 6, proposing spending cuts and lower taxes and picking well-known party figures as advisers. His 59-point economic plan promises to cut corporate taxes, reduce federal regulations and get tough with China.

* Originally a management consultant, Romney went on to head the private equity firm Bain Capital, amassing a fortune estimated at $250 million (160.3 million pounds). He stepped in to rescue the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, after the games were tarred by bribery allegations and feel behind revenue benchmarks.

* He grew up in Michigan, where his father, George Romney, was a three-term governor and automobile executive. He graduated from Brigham Young University in Utah and later from Harvard University with a joint degree in business and law. Romney married his high-school sweetheart in 1969 and has five sons and 16 grandchildren. He has homes in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and California.

