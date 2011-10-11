LEBANON, New Hampshire New Jersey Governor Chris Christie backed Mitt Romney in the U.S. presidential race on Tuesday, saying the country cannot afford to give Democratic President Barack Obama a second term.

"Mitt Romney is the man to lead America and we need him now," Christie said at a news conference in New Hampshire, just a few hours before Romney will seek to solidify his status as front runner in the race for the Republican nomination.

Christie's backing gives Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, one of the biggest endorsements in Republican politics as he tries to hold his lead in the race for the nomination to oppose Obama's bid for re-election next year.

Christie, who dashed speculation just last week that he would jump into the race himself, travelled to New Hampshire, and appeared at a news conference with Romney.

"America cannot afford another four years of Barack Obama," Christie told reporters.

A rising star in the Republican ranks, Christie, 49, had said repeatedly he would not run for president in 2012, but reconsidered based on a flood of entreaties from members of the Republican establishment and major donors who were concerned about the strength of the Republican field.

Christie has a moderate record on social issues and a strong fiscal record as governor of New Jersey.

