WASHINGTON Mitt Romney was leading Rick Santorum and two other candidates for the Republican U.S. presidential nomination in the Wisconsin primary on Tuesday, CNN exit polls showed.

The polls showed Romney with 43 percent, compared to Santorum at 35 percent, CNN said. Newt Gingrich and Ron Paul lagged behind.

Romney already won two other contests on Tuesday in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

(Reporting by Deborah Charles; Editing by Will Dunham)