OTTAWA U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that withdrawing from international trade agreements would not help to reduce economic inequality given that globalisation has progressed so far.

"The integration of national economies ... That's here, that's done," Obama said at a news conference at a North American summit in Ottawa.

Withdrawing from trade deals "is the wrong medicine for dealing with inequality," he said, adding that cutting off trade would just make everyone poorer.

Flanked by the leaders of Mexico and Canada, Obama said that whoever succeeded him as U.S. president would "have a deep, strong interest in having a strong relationship with Mexico."

