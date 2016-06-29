Iran confirms missile test, drawing tough response from Trump aide
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
Mexico, the United States and Canada have signed off on amending the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) to liberalize rules of origin for a host of products, the Canadian prime minister's Web site said.
Products covered include natural gas, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, rubber, metals, industrial and electrical machinery and precision instruments, the site said, adding they account for $166 billion (£123.7 billion) in annual trilateral trade.
ATHENS Greece reported mass incursions by Turkish military aircraft on Wednesday, amid tensions over Athens' failure to hand over Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of involvement in a coup attempt.
PARIS France's Francois Fillon accused his opponents in the government on Wednesday of fomenting a scandal in an attempt to scuttle his presidential campaign, as a new poll showed him no longer favourite to win power.