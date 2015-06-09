A pedestrian red light is seen near the U.S. Capitol dome, currently under renovation, in Washington June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Police officers leave Dirksen building after reports of suspicious packages found on Capitol Hill in Washington June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON Authorities found nothing hazardous in two U.S. Senate office buildings after investigating reports of suspicious packages and a telephoned bomb threat, U.S. Capitol Police said on Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Kimberly Schneider said police cleared a room in the Dirksen building and the courtyard of the Russell building, both near the U.S. Capitol, and found nothing problematic.

Part of Dirksen was evacuated after Capitol Police received a bomb threat by phone call, and police investigated a report of a suspicious package in that building.

People were not cleared from Russell, where an unattended lunch cooler was reported as a possible suspicious package, Schneider said.

The two buildings house various offices for U.S. senators and their staff as well as hearing rooms.

The Dirksen building evacuation interrupted a Senate hearing on the Transportation Security Administration, which is responsible for security at airports.

"The threat was determined false," said Republican Senator Ron Johnson, who came back after the all-clear to close the hearing he chaired.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Will Dunham)