LOS ANGELES Senior U.S. officials will meet their Chinese counterparts in August to discuss the possibility of repatriating Chinese officials who have fled to America with billions of dollars of allegedly stolen government assets, a U.S. official said.

The issue is a thorny one, as no extradition treaty exists between the United States and China.

That has made America, and other countries such as Australia and Canada, attractive destinations for Chinese officials fleeing the country and a haven for stolen assets.

Western governments have long been reluctant to hand over suspects because of a lack of transparency and due process in China's judicial system. International human rights groups say torture is used as a tool for extracting confessions in Chinese interrogations. Government officials convicted of corruption have been sentenced to death.

Officials from both countries met for two days in the Philippines last month, with the U.S. delegation led by David Luna, the U.S. State Department's senior director for National Security and Diplomacy.

Luna confirmed to Reuters that he attended the meetings and said talks will reconvene in August and will include law enforcement and legal experts. The countries will share specific intelligence on suspected corrupt Chinese officials and stolen assets and will also discuss ways to send fugitives back to China.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said there was a need for new steps to be agreed with the United States to enable the recovery of stolen assets, though it declined to comment on details of the talks or any possible measures.

"We are willing to stay in communication with the United States on this," ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in Beijing.

Alternatives to extradition exist, U.S. officials say, including deportation for violations of U.S. immigration law.

Canada, which has no formal extradition treaty with China, has recently expelled suspects wanted by Beijing, including Lai Changxing. Lai, a businessman wanted for corruption, was sent back to China from Canada in 2011 on the promise that he would not be executed. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Last year, Chinese officials said more than 150 "economic fugitives", many of them described as corrupt government officials, were in the United States.

Neither country has publicly provided a figure for how much stolen money has been smuggled from China to the United States.

But the Washington-based Global Financial Integrity group, which tracks illegal flows, estimates that between 2003 and 2012, $1.25 trillion of illicit cash left China. Some of that moves around the world through dummy bank accounts and other means, and once in the United States, it is often invested in real estate, making its source hard to trace.

The preliminary talks between U.S. and Chinese officials were held on Jan. 27-28 in Clark, Philippines, as part of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) working group, called ACT-NET. The group, which involves multiple APEC countries, including Russia, was formed in Beijing in August to fight cross-border corruption.

The talks took place amid an intensifying and far-reaching anti-corruption drive in China, and a ramping up of efforts between the United States and China, including the sharing of criminal intelligence, to crack down on cross-border corruption.

ALTERNATIVES TO EXTRADITION

It was agreed after the talks that more formal negotiations within the ACT-NET forum will take place in August in the Philippines, which chairs APEC for 2015. The U.S. delegation will likely include officials from the State Department, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Homeland Security, Luna said.

Luna said law enforcement officials from both countries will discuss cases and possible joint investigations into Chinese fugitives and stolen assets.

"There are alternatives to extradition,” Luna told Reuters. He said legal avenues being explored to circumvent the lack of an extradition treaty between the United States and China include U.N. conventions against corruption and on transnational organised crime.

Luna said there is no formal agreement to return stolen assets to China, but the issue is "part of an ongoing bilateral dialogue, there are ongoing cases, and it is a priority." He declined to divulge details about any investigations.

The United States has applauded China’s anti-corruption campaign and is invested in helping in the fight, and more generally in fighting international corruption. Part of the APEC leaders’ declaration after their 2014 summit in Beijing was a commitment to “deny safe haven for corrupt officials and their illicitly-acquired assets.”

In December, Luna's boss, William Brownfield, the State Department's assistant secretary for international narcotics and law enforcement affairs, said both countries had identified "a finite number" of suspected Chinese fugitives "and agreed to develop a strategy to address each of those."

Brownfield spoke after a December meeting in Beijing of the US-China Joint Liaison Group on Law Enforcement Cooperation, a separate forum from the APEC group that met in the Philippines.

Heading the Chinese delegation in the Philippines, according to an agenda seen by Reuters, was Cai Wei, deputy director general of China's Department of International Cooperation in the Ministry of Supervision. Also present was Chen Long, director of the Department of International Cooperation.

(Reporting by Tim Reid. Additonal reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Ben Blanchard in Beijing.; Editing by Sue Horton, Robert Birsel)