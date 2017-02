WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden on Tuesday told visiting Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping that Washington and Beijing could deepen cooperation but noted several areas of disagreement including Syria and the value of China's currency.

Biden, in remarks at a State Department lunch for Xi, noted that human rights would remain a fundamental aspect of U.S. foreign policy and said the United States was ready to compete economically with China but wanted a level playing field.

