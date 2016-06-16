Benjamin Franklin U.S. 100 dollar banknotes and a Chinese 100 yuan banknote with the late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong are seen in this file picture illustration in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew warned China on Thursday that a return to its policy of keeping the yuan's exchange rate artificially low against the dollar would trigger a new round of tensions between the two countries.

"Any reversion to the foreign exchange policies and export-led growth model of the past, within the current context of weak global growth, would trigger a new round of tension between our two countries," U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in remarks to the American Enterprise Institute.

Lew said the U.S.-China bilateral relationship has "come a long way on exchange rate issues" in recent years.

Instead of intervening in foreign exchange markets to weaken the yuan, also known as the renminbi, Beijing has spent foreign exchange reserves over the past year to support its currency, he added.

Lew said China still has work to do to achieve an orderly transition to a market-determined exchange rate, and that Chinese officials committed at meetings in Beijing last week to continue reforms that allow for the yuan to rise and fall in response to market forces.

"China must demonstrate in its actions, not just its words, its commitment to that two-way flexibility," Lew said. "It is one thing for China to allow the renminbi to weaken when there are market pressures for it to depreciate. The real proof of China's commitment will be in its willingness to allow the renminbi to strengthen when appreciation pressures re-emerge."

Lew also expressed concerns that China's business climate was turning negative for foreign companies, and said Beijing's stance in bilateral investment treaty negotiations would be a key test of the Asian nation's commitment to open its markets and foster competition.

"The willingness of China to engage in serious negotiations on a high-quality U.S.-China bilateral investment treaty will be one important barometer in this regard, as will China's future actions to address concerns about implementation of its national security review," Lew said.

China has submitted a new "negative list" of sectors that it wants to keep off-limits to U.S. investment, but Lew said it was too soon to judge whether it is a serious offer. He added that Chinese officials have indicated that the offer would show progress, but added that "the jury is still out" on that matter.

U.S. officials have said China needs to narrow that list significantly for a deal to be possible.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey and Paul Simao)