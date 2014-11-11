A man types on a computer keyboard in Warsaw in this February 28, 2013 illustration file picture. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files

BEIJING The United States' pursuit of charges against China related to cyber spying shows Washington will not stand idle on the issue, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday in Beijing, as President Barack Obama joined a meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders.

It is better for the two nations to have a dialogue on the issue of cyber spying, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications Ben Rhodes told reporters on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Cybersecurity has been a significant irritant in U.S.-China ties. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation last month said hackers it believed to be backed by the Chinese government recently launched more attacks on U.S. companies, a charge China rejected as unfounded.

In May, the United States charged five Chinese military officers with hacking the systems of American firms, prompting China to shut down a bilateral working group on cybersecurity.

