The oceanographic survey ship, USNS Bowditch, is shown September 20, 2002, which deployed an underwater drone seized by a Chinese Navy warship in international waters in South China Sea, December 16, 2016. Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that China and the United States were using military channels to "appropriately handle" the seizure by the Chinese navy of a U.S. underwater drone in the South China Sea.

"It is understood that China and the United States are using military channels to appropriately handle this issue," the ministry said in a brief statement sent to Reuters. It did not elaborate.

