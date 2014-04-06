U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (L) speaks during a meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera at the Japanese Ministry of Defense in Tokyo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Wong/Pool

TOKYO U.S. Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel expects to visit China's aircraft carrier when he arrives in the country on Monday, a U.S. official said, in an unprecedented opening by Beijing to highlight a potent symbol of its military buildup.

The planned carrier visit, which will come at the start of Hagel's three day trip to China, was quietly approved by Beijing at Washington's request and had not been previously announced, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Richard Pullin)