BEIJING The United States will continue to press China on Hong Kong, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday, after over six weeks of pro-democracy protests in the Asian financial hub and activists continuing to occupy some of its central districts.

Freedom of speech and assembly are universal values, including in Hong Kong, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications Ben Rhodes told reporters at a briefing on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

