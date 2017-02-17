Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
BONN, Germany U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged China to do all it could to moderate North Korea's destabilising behaviour after Sunday's ballistic missile test by Pyongyang, Tillerson's spokesman Mark Toner said.
Tillerson made the comments during his first meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bonn, Germany.
"Secretary Tillerson also highlighted the increasing threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and urged China to use all available tools to moderate North Korea’s destabilising behaviour," Toner said in a statement.
The two also discussed the need to create a level playing field for trade and investment, he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by John Irish)
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said new sanctions under consideration by the United States would damage relations between the two countries, but it was too early to talk about retaliation, state news agency RIA reported on Saturday.