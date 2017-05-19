Car rams police van on Paris' Champs Elysees, driver dead
PARIS A man deliberately rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said.
BEIJING China's Defence Ministry said on Friday that its aircraft acted safely and professionally after the U.S. military said two Chinese SU-30 aircraft carried out an "unprofessional" intercept of a U.S. aircraft flying in international air space.
The ministry, in a short statement, said the U.S. account of the incident did "not accord with the facts", and urged the United States to cease close-in surveillance flights.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Mark Heinrich)
BEIRUT The United States and Iran have flexed their military muscles in unprecedented ways in Syria to deter attacks on their allies and interests, with Russia warning Washington on Monday it would treat any U.S.-led coalition planes in its area of operations as potential targets after the U.S. military downed a Syrian jet.
LONDON The death toll from a fire that ravaged a London tower block last week has risen to 79, police said on Monday, as the government tried to show it was improving its handling of a tragedy that has angered the public.