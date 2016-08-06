WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke by phone on Friday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about President Barack Obama's upcoming visit to Hangzhou, China, and his participation in the G20 summit, the State Department said.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister Wang also discussed appropriate responses to the recent provocative actions by North Korea," the State Department said in a statement.

On Wednesday, North Korea launched a ballistic missile that landed in or near Japanese-controlled waters for the first time, the latest in a series of launches by the isolated country.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)