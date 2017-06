U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before traveling to Palm Beach, Florida, for a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would be ready to act unilaterally to address North Korea's nuclear program if China does not step up to help with the matter.

"Certainly I would be," Trump told reporters when asked whether he would be willing act alone on North Korea. "But I think China will want to be stepping up."

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by James Dalgleish)