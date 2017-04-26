Attack at mosque in Afghan capital Kabul - Interior Ministry
KABUL A mosque in Kabul was targeted late on Thursday in what the Interior Ministry called a "terrorist attack".
WASHINGTON The United States will likely carry out new freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea soon, top U.S. commander in the Asia Pacific region, Admiral Harry Harris, said on Wednesday, without offering details.
Asked about any upcoming operations, Harris said: "I take direction and guidance from the secretary of defence and the national command authority on the conduct of those operations. I think we'll be doing some -- soon."
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to eradicate spiralling poverty and ensure people were properly housed and paid, in a marathon TV appearance on Thursday that looked like a pitch to voters ahead of a presidential election next year.
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces said they were about to complete the encirclement of Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul, after taking control of a neighbouring district on Thursday.