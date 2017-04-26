The Commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, Admiral Harry Harris, testifies before a House Armed Services Committee hearing on ''Military Assessment of the Security Challenges in the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region'' on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON The United States will likely carry out new freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea soon, top U.S. commander in the Asia Pacific region, Admiral Harry Harris, said on Wednesday, without offering details.

Asked about any upcoming operations, Harris said: "I take direction and guidance from the secretary of defence and the national command authority on the conduct of those operations. I think we'll be doing some -- soon."

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)