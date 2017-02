GENEVA China comprehensively lost an appeal on Thursday against a World Trade Organization ruling in a dispute over U.S. exports of speciality steel used in power transformers.

The dispute involved duties imposed by China on "grain-oriented electrical steel", a product made by AK Steel Corp (AKS.N) and ATI Allegheny Ludlum (ATI.N), which are based in the electoral battleground states of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

(Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)