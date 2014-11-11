U.S. President Barack Obama walks on the red carpet as he arrives for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit at International Convention Center at Yanqi Lake, Beijing November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING Terrorist groups such as the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) should not be allowed to establish a safe haven in ungoverned areas along China's periphery, U.S. President Barack Obama told Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

In a Xinhua interview that ran on late on Monday, Obama urged greater cooperation between China and the United States in fighting global terrorism.

"There are specific areas where we could work together, for example in stemming the flow of foreign terrorist fighters and cracking down on terrorist funding networks," he was quoted as saying.

Repeating his earlier message that the United States welcomes the rise of a peaceful, stable and prosperous China, Obama said he "absolutely" rejected the idea that the United States was trying to contain China.

China blames the East Turkestan Islamic Movement for carrying out attacks in its western region of Xinjiang, home to the Muslim Uighur people, though many foreign experts doubt the group's existence in a cohesive group.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jason Subler)