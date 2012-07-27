Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
WASHINGTON The United States slapped on Friday a second round of duties on wind turbine towers from China, ratcheting up tensions between the two countries in the renewable energy sector.
The U.S. Commerce Department said it was imposing preliminary anti-dumping duties of about 20 percent to 73 percent on Chinese-made steel towers.
It also set preliminary anti-dumping duties of about 53 percent to 60 percent on steel towers from Vietnam to offset what the department said was below-market pricing.
U.S. imports of the wind towers in 2011 totalled about $222.1 million (141.1 million pounds) from China and about $78.8 million from Vietnam.
The decision is another victory for the Wind Tower Trade Coalition, a group of U.S. producers who say they are being driven out of business by unfair Asian competition.
In May, the Commerce Department set preliminary "countervailing" duties of about 14 percent to 26 percent on Chinese towers to offset Chinese government subsidies.
The United States has also set preliminary duties on solar panels from China in another renewable energy case that has strained trade ties.
Importers have to post bonds based on the preliminary rates while Commerce continues its investigation. A final decision on duty rates is expected by the end of the year.
In a second trade case on Friday, the department set preliminary anti-dumping duties ranging from about 136 percent to 188 percent on wire clothes hangers from Vietnam and about 70 percent to 125 percent on hangers from Taiwan.
Imports of the hangers were about $32 million from Vietnam and about $12 million from Taiwan in 2011.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Philip Barbara)
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.
PARIS France's financial prosecutor is likely to take further legal steps this week in its investigation into allegations of fake work by presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife, a newspaper reported on Sunday.