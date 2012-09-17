WASHINGTON The United States said on Monday it had launched a new trade case against Chinese auto and auto-part export subsidies that threaten jobs in Ohio and other states key to the outcome of this year's presidential election.

"Export subsidies are prohibited under WTO rules because they are unfair and severely distort international trade," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a statement. "China expressly agreed to eliminate all export subsidies when it joined the WTO in 2001."

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said it was also taking the next step in a separate World Trade Organization case it launched in June against Chinese duties on U.S. auto exports.

(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by David Brunnstrom)