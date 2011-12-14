Chinese one yuan coins are placed on 100 yuan banknotes in this illustrative photograph taken in Beijing December 30, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic/Files

WASHINGTON China must make fundamental policy decisions that it has been resisting if it wants to keep growing, including moving to a market-based exchange rate, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday.

Lael Brainard, Treasury undersecretary for international affairs, said Beijing must shift its growth model from one of a middle-income exporter to one that relies more on its own consumers and starts to innovate.

"If you look at the list of things that we think is critically important for China to do, in order to create a balanced and fair trade relationship, they are precisely the same things they have to do to move up the value chain," Brainard told an innovation forum in Washington.

China must "stop managing their exchange rate and move to a market-based exchange rate, like all the other major countries in the G20 have done," Brainard added, referring to the Group of 20 major advanced and emerging-market economies.

The Treasury has yet to issue a long-delayed report to Congress giving a verdict on whether Beijing manipulates its currency for trade advantage; the report was due two months ago. Declaring China a manipulator, something that Treasury has continually chosen not to do, would trigger a series of bilateral negotiations that could eventually lead to U.S. trade sanctions.

"If they are going to grow the way they need to grow, particularly right now, with weak demand in advanced economies, they're going to have to start growing based on their own consumers, not on the backs of our consumers," Brainard said. "And so, exchange rate appreciation is critically important, we're going to keep pushing them on that."

Chinese industrial output has slowed significantly in recent weeks, and the yuan has actually fallen against the dollar from its highs of mid-November.

"We've seen some moves in the right direction, but they need to make more progress and they need to accelerate that progress," Brainard said of China's currency policy.

Brainard, the Treasury's top diplomat abroad, also said the Obama administration will continue to press China to halt the theft of intellectual property, which hurts U.S. firms, but also thwarts innovation by Chinese companies.

Foreign companies don't take their best technology to China because they don't have confidence it will be protected, she said, adding that the United States will vigorously challenge trade violations of China's World Trade Organization commitments.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)