PALM BEACH, Fla. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he believed he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had made progress in the bilateral U.S.-China relationship during their first face-to-face talks.

Sitting across from Xi, Trump declared that his relationship with the Chinese president was "outstanding" during brief remarks to reporters after talks on trade irritants and concerns about North Korea's nuclear program at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

(This version of the story corrects to show leaders were sitting across from each other, not standing beside each other)

(Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)