WASHINGTON Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said China was committed to resolving any disputes in South China Sea in a peaceful manner and protecting the freedom of navigation and overflights, saying that construction in the sea did not target any country.

"Islands in the South China Sea since ancient times are China's territory. We have the right to uphold our own territorial sovereignty and lawful and legitimate maritime rights and interests," Xi said after a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama.

"We are committed to maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea, managing differences and disputes with a dialogue... Confrontation and friction are not the right choice," he added.

