Sikh, told to leave country, shot in Washington state - police
A Sikh man was shot and wounded in Washington state by an attacker who approached him in his driveway and told him to leave the country, police and media reported on Saturday.
A man visiting a Catholic church in Albuquerque, New Mexico, stabbed four choir members as they were singing the closing hymns of a Mass on Sunday, police said.
Parishioners at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church jumped on the unidentified man after the attack and were restraining him when police officers arrived just before noon local time 7:00 p.m. British time, Albuquerque Police spokeswoman Tasia Martinez said.
The four injured choir members were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Martinez said the man arrested for the attack was not a member of the church and the reason for the stabbings was not known.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by David Bailey and Paul Simao)
A Sikh man was shot and wounded in Washington state by an attacker who approached him in his driveway and told him to leave the country, police and media reported on Saturday.
ISTANBUL A Syrian pilot who bailed out as his warplane crashed on Turkish territory has been found by a Turkish rescue team and taken to hospital, the Dogan news agency said on Sunday.
PARIS Embattled French presidential candidate Francois Fillon was under growing pressure to quit the race on Saturday as his party leaders brought forward a meeting to discuss the situation and former allies shied away from a planned rally to support him.