The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee did not hack into CIA computers to obtain an internal report on interrogations and detentions, the committee chairwoman said on Tuesday.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, in a scathing statement on the Senate floor aimed at the CIA's handling of the documents, said she had "grave concerns" that the agency's search of the committee's computers was illegal.

