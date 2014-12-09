WASHINGTON President Barack Obama vowed on Tuesday that harsh U.S. interrogation methods will not take place on his watch, saying the techniques did significant damage to American interests abroad without serving broad counter-terrorism efforts.

Obama issued a written statement in response to a Senate report that detailed brutal interrogation procedures carried out on terrorism suspects in the years after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

"Rather than another reason to refight old arguments, I hope that today's report can help us leave these techniques where they belong, in the past," Obama said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Bill Trott)