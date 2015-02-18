WARSAW Poland will comply with a European Court of Human Rights ruling that the country had hosted a secret CIA jail, foreign minister Grzegorz Schetyna said on Wednesday.

"We will comply with the ruling. We have to do it. It's a question for the coming weeks," Schetyna told public radio.

On Tuesday, the European Court of Human Rights refused to reconsider its ruling that Poland had hosted such a jail, a decision that will now oblige Warsaw to swiftly hold to account Polish officials who allowed the jail to operate.

The original ruling in July last year included a demand that Poland swiftly conclude a criminal investigation into the jail and pay compensation totalling 230,000 euros ($262,000) to two men who were held there.

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)