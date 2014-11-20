DENVER A Colorado man accused of killing his wife by pushing her off a cliff had a map with an "X" marking the spot where she fell to her death, unsealed court records show.

Harold Henthorn, 58, was indicted this month for first-degree murder in the slaying of his wife, Toni Henthorn, who plunged 120 feet (37 meters) to her death at Rocky Mountain National Park in Sept. 2012. He pleaded not guilty last week.

The existence of the map was disclosed in an arrest warrant affidavit unsealed on Wednesday, a copy of which was published online by Denver TV station KCNC. Federal agents found the map in the couple's vehicle, and when confronted, the husband was "at a loss for words" to explain it, the affidavit said.

At a hearing last week at a federal court in Denver, when Henthorn was denied bond, prosecutors disclosed he had taken out three life insurance policies on his wife, worth a total of $4.5 million (2.87 million pounds).

Court records unsealed on Wednesday said Toni Henthorn, a Denver-area ophthalmologist, was the family breadwinner, and that financial records showed her husband had no steady income.

Authorities have re-opened an investigation into the 1995 death of Henthorn's first wife, Sandra Henthorn, who was killed while changing a tyre with her husband in a remote area about 40 miles (64 km) southwest of Denver. She was underneath the car when it slipped off its jack and crushed her.

The death was ruled an accident, and Henthorn collected a $496,000 life insurance policy, federal prosecutors said. He is set to go on trial in the federal murder case in May.

