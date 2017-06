FILEPHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May listens to the French President during a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane De Sakutin/Pool

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May told President Donald Trump that she was "disappointed" by his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, Downing Street said after a call between the leaders on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister expressed her disappointment with the decision and stressed that the UK remained committed to the Paris Agreement, as she set out recently at the G7," Number 10 said.

