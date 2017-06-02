TOKYO Japan said on Friday the decision by the United States to withdraw from the Paris climate accord was "regrettable" and that climate change required a concerted effort by the whole of the international community.

"Japan believes the leadership of the developed countries to be of great importance (on climate issues), and the steady implementation of the Paris Agreement is critical in this regard," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Japan would continue to call on the United States to engage on the issue of climate change.

