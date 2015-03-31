WASHINGTON The United States on Tuesday formally submitted its climate change strategy to the United Nations, outlining domestic measures it is taking to achieve up to a 28 percent greenhouse gas emissions cut by 2025.

The submission lays out how the United States "will roughly double the pace" at which the country reduces its greenhouse gas emissions "through cost-effective measures using laws already on the books," said Brian Deese, adviser to President Barack Obama, in a blog post unveiling the strategy.

The United States will rely on existing measures such as fuel economy standards for vehicles and improved appliance efficiency to help meet the target, according to the submission.

It will also pursue proposed Environmental Protection Agency regulations to cut carbon emissions from power plants and methane emissions from the oil and gas sector, the plan said.

