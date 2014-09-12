DENVER Sheriff's deputies in Colorado arrested a 60-year-old woman who pointed a rifle at her neighbour's 11-year-old son as he played his clarinet in the backyard, authorities said on Friday.

Officers were called to an address in the Rocky Mountain city of Grand Junction after Cheryl Pifer allegedly told the boy, who was doing his music class homework for school, to "get his ass back inside," the Mesa County Sheriff's Office said.

According to an arrest affidavit, there were five other children aged one to eleven in the backyard at the time of Wednesday's incident, and it said the boy's grandmother told them all to return to the house.

"When they were coming inside they saw Cheryl at the door with the gun aimed at them. (The boy) stated Cheryl yelled 'fire in the hole.' He stated all of the kids ran into the house and called 911," the affidavit added.

The deputy who filed the report, who said she was "very familiar" with Pifer and her address, said the woman appeared drunk when officers arrived, and that they found a 7 mm Mauser rifle by the door with two rounds in its magazine.

She was booked into jail on four counts of felony menacing, seven counts of reckless child abuse/no injury, and one count of prohibited use of a weapon. She was released on a $5,000 (£3,074) bond on Thursday and is due to appear in court on Sept. 19.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by James Dalgleish)