HOUSTON More than a year ago, U.S. regulators quietly gave a small company permission to export lightly processed oil known as condensate - a previously unreported ruling that could further strengthen the hand of big energy companies that have pushed hard to chip away at a 40-year-old ban on domestic crude exports.

The approval, issued to Peaker Energy on Sept. 11, 2013, a copy of which was seen by Reuters this week, means the U.S. Commerce Department has clearly determined in three cases that companies can export minimally processed condensate.

That, analysts said, may encourage more companies to decide there is now enough of a precedent to give them the right to ship condensate overseas without seeking formal clearance.

"Knowing there’s a third ruling in the first wave probably doesn’t make you unhappy. It probably strengthens your conviction that you’re doing the right thing,” said Kevin Book, energy policy analyst at ClearView Energy Partners LLC.

The implications are significant. Condensate increasingly makes up much of the crude production in U.S. shale oilfields and has helped lift total U.S. output to a 25-year-high to nearly 9 million barrels per day. But U.S. refiners and petrochemical companies have a limited appetite for it.

Last week, frustrated by waiting for formal permission from the Commerce Department, BHP Billiton said it would move ahead with condensate exports, satisfied that its processing method meets the same standards as those approved by Washington.

BHP, like several other companies, had sought rulings similar to ones given to Pioneer Natural Resources and pipeline company Enterprise Products Partners - which came to light in June 2014. They were issued sometime in early 2014 and were widely thought to be the first of their kind.

Peaker Chief Executive Matthew Goitia confirmed that his company received the first ruling issued by the Commerce Department, while declining comment on whether it had yet exported condensate.

The Peaker ruling also shows that the Commerce Department's move to broaden the definition of exportable refined products to include processed condensate started far earlier than previously known.

Commerce reportedly made that change without coordinating with the White House.

(Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner in Washington; Editing by Terry Wade mand Steve Orlofsky)