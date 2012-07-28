Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
WASHINGTON U.S. Rep. Dave Camp, a Michigan Republican who chairs the powerful House Ways and Means committee, announced on Saturday that he will undergo treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a cancer that starts in parts of the body's immune system.
"After a recent routine yearly physical, it was discovered that I have a very early, highly treatable and curable type of non-Hodgkins lymphoma - large B-cell lymphoma," Camp said in a statement.
The statement said he would have chemotherapy every three weeks for the next few months and would continue his work in the House of Representatives during treatment.
He said he and his doctors expect "a full recovery and cure."
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc said on Tuesday that they would end their $34 billion (29 billion pound) merger agreement after a U.S. federal court ruled against the deal, saying it would stifle competition in the Medicare Advantage programme.