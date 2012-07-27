Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
WASHINGTON China's state oil company CNOOC has asked the U.S. government to review its $15.1 billion takeover bid for Canadian oil company Nexen, which has about 10 percent of its assets in the United States, a source close to CNOOC told Reuters on Friday.
"We have notified CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) that we will file a voluntary notice on the transaction and the date is to be determined," the source said, adding that notification was made on July 23, the same day that the Chinese firm revealed its bid.
CFIUS is an inter-agency committee led by the U.S. Treasury Secretary that reviews foreign takeovers of U.S. assets for national security concerns.
WASHINGTON A White House official launched a blistering attack on the federal appeals court that blocked President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration on Sunday, calling its ruling a "judicial usurpation of power."
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.