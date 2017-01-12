May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Secretary of Defence James Mattis will say on Thursday that the United States must confront Russian behaviour when it is contrary to the interests of the United States.
Mattis, in a written response to the Senate Armed Services Committee considering his nomination, however added that he supported Trump's "desire to engage with Russia."
(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Howard Goller)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.