WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Secretary of Defence James Mattis will say on Thursday that the United States must confront Russian behaviour when it is contrary to the interests of the United States.

Mattis, in a written response to the Senate Armed Services Committee considering his nomination, however added that he supported Trump's "desire to engage with Russia."

