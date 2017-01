FILE PHOTO: U.S. 100 dollar banknotes and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury would recommend China be considered a currency manipulator if Beijing began unfairly managing the yuan's value, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to run the Treasury department, Steven Mnuchin, said on Thursday.

Asked in a U.S. Senate hearing if he would recommend Trump formally designate China a currency manipulator if it started manipulating its currency again, Mnuchin said: "I would."

(Reporting by Jason Lange and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)