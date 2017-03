WASHINGTON A key panel that was scheduled to debate a U.S. House of Representatives bill to temporarily raise the debt limit and fund federal agencies has postponed its meeting, according to a committee aide.

The panel is normally the last step before legislation is sent to the House floor for debate and passage.

It was not clear when the panel would reschedule the hearing or why it was postponed.

(Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Sandra Maler)