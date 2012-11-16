U.S. President Barack Obama attends his first news conference since he was re-elected, at the White House in Washington November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON A senior Republican U.S. lawmaker on Friday urged President Barack Obama to "go big" and "go smart" in pursuit of new trade agreements in his second four-year term in office.

Representative Kevin Brady, chairman of a key trade subcommittee in the House of Representatives, also urged Obama to seek legislation known as "trade promotion authority" to facilitate the negotiation and approval of trade deals. Obama was re-elected last week.

"We need to go big. We need to go smart. But above all we need to go on trade," Brady said at event organized by the Global Business Dialogue and the Washington law firm of McDermott Will & Emery.

Brady outlined an agenda that includes many initiatives already being pursued by the Obama administration, including a regional free trade agreement in the Asia Pacific and possible free trade talks with the European Union.

Beyond that, he said, "America needs to lead again on trade" through projects such as a bilateral investment treaty with China and "an honest assessment" of ways to boost trade with two other major developing countries, Brazil and India.

He urged the Obama administration, in consultation with Congress, to weigh free trade talks with additional countries such as Egypt, Turkey and Georgia.

The United States should also consider bringing additional Latin America countries into the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement currently being negotiated with Mexico, Peru, Chile, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, he said.

Brady said it is vital for conclusion of the TPP that the White House has Trade Promotion Authority (TPA), which would allow it to submit trade deals to Congress for a straight yes-or-no vote without any amendments.

The legislation, which expired in June 2007, is generally considered essential to ensure that other countries put their best offers on the table in trade talks with the United States.

"I think it's important that we move on TPA next year. Every president needs to have negotiating authority," Brady said.

Congress and the Obama administration are currently focused on the so-called "fiscal cliff" negotiations forced by impending tax hikes and spending cuts at the end of the year.

Obama, during his first four years in office, did not ask for TPA. Brady said the time is right for the White House and lawmakers to start talks on the topic.

Brady also said he is open to the Obama administration's idea of reorganizing government trade agencies to help companies increase export sales and create jobs.

But he said he did not support taking the U.S. Trade Representative's office and burying it inside a large government bureaucracy, as it would be in the White House plan.

"We ought to be cautious not to turn a nimble cheetah into a lumbering rhinoceros," Brady said of the U.S. Trade Representative's office.

(Editing by Will Dunham)