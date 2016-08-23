U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a meeting with his economic team at the White House in Washington March 4, 2016. Beside Obama is Vice President Joe Biden. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden met Costa Rica's President Luis Guillermo Solis on Monday to discuss Central America and new steps to improve security and governance and protect vulnerable migrants, the White House said.

The two U.S. leaders commended Costa Rica for its leadership in setting up a “protective transfer arrangement” in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration to provide temporary safe haven for up to 200 migrants at a time from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, the White House said in a statement.

The three leaders met in the White House.

